Dr. Anish Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anish Patel, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
National Spine & Pain Centers - Frederick75 Thomas Johnson Dr, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 620-0012Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
For years, previous Dr.'s have only provided temporary relief via manipulation or medicine, none of which worked. But Dr. Patel specializes in the anatomy. He ordered an MRI, diagnosed my problem and discussed the available options. I faithfully place my life in his hands each time he administers a shot in my neck or spine. There is no other Dr. I would trust as much and am so very grateful for his expertise and professionalism.
About Dr. Anish Patel, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Detroit Med Center
- Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute, Sri Ramachandra Medical College And Research Institute
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Patel works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.