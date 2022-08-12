See All General Surgeons in Edison, NJ
Dr. Anish Nihalani, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anish Nihalani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Nihalani works at Anish Nihalani MD LLC in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edison Office
    98 James St Ste 103, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 204-6088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Obesity
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Lump
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic
Hemorrhoids
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Thyroid Nodule
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • HealthPartners
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 12, 2022
    I am always greeted with a smile when I walk in. The staff goes out of their way to make the patient feel comfortable. I made the decision to go with Dr Nihalani for my weight loss surgery after going to his office and meeting him and his staff. I am down 90 lbs since March 4 and it’s all due to the team in Dr. Nihalani office.
    Phil MacGregor — Aug 12, 2022
    About Dr. Anish Nihalani, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1447448212
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anish Nihalani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nihalani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nihalani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nihalani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nihalani works at Anish Nihalani MD LLC in Edison, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nihalani’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Nihalani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nihalani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nihalani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nihalani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

