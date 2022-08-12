Dr. Anish Nihalani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nihalani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anish Nihalani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anish Nihalani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Edison Office98 James St Ste 103, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 204-6088
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
I am always greeted with a smile when I walk in. The staff goes out of their way to make the patient feel comfortable. I made the decision to go with Dr Nihalani for my weight loss surgery after going to his office and meeting him and his staff. I am down 90 lbs since March 4 and it’s all due to the team in Dr. Nihalani office.
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- General Surgery
