Dr. Kadakia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anish Kadakia, MD
Overview
Dr. Anish Kadakia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine.
Dr. Kadakia works at
Locations
-
1
Practice13041 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 876-2888
-
2
Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Arizona6677 W Thunderbird Rd Bldg F Ste 101, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 878-3939Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Arizona10603 N Hayden Rd Bldg H Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 664-4977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kadakia?
Experienced and educated - competent and knowledgeable
About Dr. Anish Kadakia, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932161486
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadakia accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadakia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadakia works at
Dr. Kadakia speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadakia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadakia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadakia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadakia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.