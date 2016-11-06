Overview

Dr. Anish Hinduja, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and Atlantic General Hospital.



Dr. Hinduja works at UM Shore Medical Group-Nephrology at Easton in Easton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

