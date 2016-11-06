Dr. Anish Hinduja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinduja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anish Hinduja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anish Hinduja, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and Atlantic General Hospital.
Dr. Hinduja works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Drs. Hinduja and Weinstein Kidney Health Center of Maryland PA5 Martin Ct, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-9823
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- Atlantic General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hinduja?
I became a patient of Dr. Hinduja's 4 yrs, 9 mos ago, when I went into complete renal failure due to an extremely rare disease called Vasculitis. Dr. Hinduja was the nephrologist on call when I was sent to the ER by my primary. He took over my care right away. He and Dr. Weinstein are the reason I am alive today. Dr. Hinduja has continued to monitor me over these past years and no question is too insignificant. He ALWAYS takes as much times needed to answer all question.
About Dr. Anish Hinduja, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1023115508
Education & Certifications
- Kasturba Medical College Mangalore, Manipal University
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinduja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinduja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinduja works at
Dr. Hinduja has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinduja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinduja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinduja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinduja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinduja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.