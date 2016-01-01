Overview

Dr. Anish Chopra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.



Dr. Chopra works at UK PEDIATRICS CARDIOLOGY-KYC in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Vomiting Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.