Dr. Anish Amin, DPM
Overview
Dr. Anish Amin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Locations
Adler Podiatry Clinic3636 University Blvd S Bldg C, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 731-1711
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly, competent and thorough doctor. No waiting, nice office, awesome staff.
About Dr. Anish Amin, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1265819700
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospitals
- Boston Medical Center, Boston Ma
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin speaks Gujarati.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.