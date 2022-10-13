Overview

Dr. Anisasattara Shomo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Shomo works at University Family Physicians in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.