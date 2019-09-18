Overview

Dr. Anisa Yalom, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Yalom works at Excel Spine Center in San Diego, CA with other offices in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.