Dr. Anisa Pea, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anisa Pea, DPM
Overview
Dr. Anisa Pea, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mount Vernon, WA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Skagit Valley Hospital.
Dr. Pea works at
Locations
Skagit Regional Clinics - Mount Vernon1400 E Kincaid St, Mount Vernon, WA 98274 Directions (360) 428-2550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Skagit Regional Clinics - Stanwood9631 269th St NW, Stanwood, WA 98292 Directions (360) 629-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Skagit Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is one of the best to work with. She listens to the patient, and works with the best ideas.
About Dr. Anisa Pea, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

42 patients have reviewed Dr. Pea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pea.
