Dr. Anisa Mirza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Mirza works at Anisa Mirza MD in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.