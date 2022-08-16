Dr. Anis Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anis Rehman, MD
Overview
Dr. Anis Rehman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dow Medical College/Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Decatur Memorial Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Locations
District Endocrine LLC1916 Opitz Blvd, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 214-9773Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Memorial Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Virginia Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Best endocrinologist in northern Virginia and DMV area providing focused and personalized care for endocrine issues
About Dr. Anis Rehman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu
- 1992146179
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Akron General
- Dow Medical College/Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology, Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehman has seen patients for Hypoglycemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rehman speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Sindhi and Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.