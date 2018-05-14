Dr. Anis Dizdarevic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dizdarevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anis Dizdarevic, MD
Dr. Anis Dizdarevic, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-9876
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Dizdarevic?
When I had my knee operation the doctor helped me a lot through the whole process and explained the anesthesia and pain management clearly. I knew what to expect and he and his team came by to see me the following day. We need more doctors like him that take time to talk to patients and explain the situation. Most of the time I feel rushed when I see doctors and don't have time to ask questions
About Dr. Anis Dizdarevic, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1093814261
- Brigham and Women's Hosp-Harvard Med Sch
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- HARVARD MED SCH
Dr. Dizdarevic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dizdarevic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dizdarevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dizdarevic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dizdarevic.
