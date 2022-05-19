Dr. Anis Akrawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akrawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anis Akrawi, MD
Overview
Dr. Anis Akrawi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Locations
Center for Cranialspinal Surgery509 SE Riverside Dr Ste 203, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 286-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is extremely knowledgeable. He takes plenty of time with the patient. He explains everything well. He is very kind with a great bedside manner
About Dr. Anis Akrawi, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Francis Scott Key Med Ctr
- Wyman Park Hlth Sys
- North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary|Walsall General Hospital
- Atlanta College Of Physicians & Surgeons
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akrawi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akrawi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akrawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akrawi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Nephrotic Syndrome and Nephritis and Nephropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akrawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akrawi speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Akrawi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akrawi.
