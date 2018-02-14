Dr. Anis Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anis Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seaford, DE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Nishtar Med Coll and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Fellowship Health Resources Counseling Center1330 Middleford Rd Ste 303, Seaford, DE 19973 Directions (302) 628-4186
Fellowship Health Resources505 W Market St Ste 110, Georgetown, DE 19947 Directions (302) 854-0626
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmed is a considerate and helpful professional. He is always concerned and compassionate when dealing with my difficulties. He has assisted greatly in my problem solving and finding solutions that are appropriate for me. He has been of great benefit not only to my mental but also physical well being. Dr Ahmed reminds me that one can have no smaller or greater mastery than the mastery of oneself.
About Dr. Anis Ahmed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Delaware Psychology Center
- Nishtar Med Coll
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
