Overview

Dr. Anirudh Pareek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Pareek works at Nashville Infectious Disease Specialist PC in Nashville, TN with other offices in Chattanooga, TN and Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.