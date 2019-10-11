Dr. Anirudh Kohli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anirudh Kohli, MD
Dr. Anirudh Kohli, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Kempegowda Inst of Med Sci, Bangalore and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Academic Surgical Associates1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
I saw him for a groin hernia and he explained the condition and the surgical options well and I had a positive experience through my procedure.
- Critical Care Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Cooper University Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center
- GS Medical College -KEM Hospital
- Kempegowda Inst of Med Sci, Bangalore
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
