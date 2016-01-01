Dr. Behere accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aniruddh Behere, MD
Overview
Dr. Aniruddh Behere, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Behere works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Helen Devos Children's Hospital (psychology Services) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2830
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Behere?
About Dr. Aniruddh Behere, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1265689897
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARUBA MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behere works at
Dr. Behere has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Autism and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Behere has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.