Dr. Anir Dhir, MD
Overview
Dr. Anir Dhir, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Gary Monheit MD
Locations
Arizona Mohs Surgery, PLLC7530 N Oracle Rd Ste 102, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 612-7722Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have had numerous Mohs surgeries. Dr Dhir is the most proficient of any of the Doctors i'v used for the same surgeries. He completely explains the whole process and does the closing and suturing of the wound. I my opinion Dr Dhir and his staff are the best ever for Mohs surgery.
About Dr. Anir Dhir, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1912900200
Education & Certifications
- Gary Monheit MD
- Emory University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas, Austin, TX
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhir speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.