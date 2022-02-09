See All Dermatologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Anir Dhir, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Anir Dhir, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anir Dhir, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Gary Monheit MD

Dr. Dhir works at Arizona Mohs Surgery, PLLC in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Mohs Surgery, PLLC
    7530 N Oracle Rd Ste 102, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 612-7722
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dhir?

    Feb 09, 2022
    I have had numerous Mohs surgeries. Dr Dhir is the most proficient of any of the Doctors i'v used for the same surgeries. He completely explains the whole process and does the closing and suturing of the wound. I my opinion Dr Dhir and his staff are the best ever for Mohs surgery.
    D Lampman — Feb 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anir Dhir, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anir Dhir, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dhir to family and friends

    Dr. Dhir's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dhir

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anir Dhir, MD.

    About Dr. Anir Dhir, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912900200
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Gary Monheit MD
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas, Austin, TX
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anir Dhir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dhir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhir works at Arizona Mohs Surgery, PLLC in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Dhir’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anir Dhir, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.