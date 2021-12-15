Dr. Animesh Petkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Animesh Petkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Animesh Petkar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Locations
-
1
Eye-q Surgery Center7075 N Sharon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 486-2000
-
2
Fresno - Natural Vision6767 N Fresno St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 432-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Petkar is very kind and compassionate. I had eye surgery, I was nervous but he put me at ease surgery was successful. Definitely recommend Dr Petkar.
About Dr. Animesh Petkar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1417121054
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University Of California, Irvine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petkar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petkar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Petkar has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Petkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.