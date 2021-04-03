Overview

Dr. Anilkumar Raiker, MB BS is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from U Bombay and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital.



Dr. Raiker works at Champaign Dental Group in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.