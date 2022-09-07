Dr. Anila Wahid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anila Wahid, MD
Overview
Dr. Anila Wahid, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida University Hospital.
Dr. Wahid works at
Locations
Anila Wahid, MD8320 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 200, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 791-2810
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
There’s always a great atmosphere. Really clean office and everything happens in a timely manner. I recommend Dr. Wahid all the way!!!
About Dr. Anila Wahid, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1508087305
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahid works at
Dr. Wahid has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wahid speaks Spanish and Urdu.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.