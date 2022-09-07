See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Anila Wahid, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (32)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Anila Wahid, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida University Hospital.

Dr. Wahid works at Kidscare Pediatrics of Plantation in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Anila Wahid, MD
    8320 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 200, Plantation, FL 33322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 791-2810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anila Wahid, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1508087305
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anila Wahid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wahid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wahid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wahid works at Kidscare Pediatrics of Plantation in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Wahid’s profile.

    Dr. Wahid has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.