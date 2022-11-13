Dr. Anila Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anila Thomas, MD
Dr. Anila Thomas, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Advanced Physician Services19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 3850, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 345-1313
- Westchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Thomas shines in an environment where doctors always seem to be in rush to get to the next patient.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1548421522
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.