Dr. Anila Siddiqui, MD
Dr. Anila Siddiqui, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
All Island Neurological P.C.910 Route 109 Ste B, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Directions (516) 279-6210
All Island neurological P.C.380 Merrick Ave Ste 380, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 279-6210
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Excellent dr, has compassion, empathy, is very proffessional, conciencious. I love that she includes all of my husbands family members in his care, keeps us informed. My husband has ms and she is so updated on his condition, when he suffers from relapses orders mri, cts, blood work to see that no more lessions are on his brain, spine. Love Dr. Siddiqui and so does my husband, family. My husbands sister even sent my husbands aunt to use her,she loves her so much also.
About Dr. Anila Siddiqui, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- Univeristy Buffalo/Erie Co Mc
- North Shore/Long Island J Hlth Sys
- Lincoln Med & Ment Hlth Ctr
- Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Epilepsy and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siddiqui speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
