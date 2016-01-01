Dr. Anila Sankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anila Sankar, MD
Dr. Anila Sankar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BONE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Sudheer K Sankar MD PA7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 250, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 484-7000
- 2 1447 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 277-0692
- 3 20333 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 545-1470
Riverstone Dialysis5672 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (281) 499-8950
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- English
- BONE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sankar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.