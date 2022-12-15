Overview

Dr. Anila Peter-Faherty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, The Miriam Hospital and Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Peter-Faherty works at Blackstone Orthopedic & Spt Med in Warwick, RI with other offices in Cranston, RI, Woonsocket, RI and Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.