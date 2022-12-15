Dr. Anila Peter-Faherty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peter-Faherty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anila Peter-Faherty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anila Peter-Faherty, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, The Miriam Hospital and Westerly Hospital.
Dr. Peter-Faherty works at
Locations
East Side Clinical Laboratory Inc869 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02888 Directions (401) 464-9751
Prospect Chartercare Ancillary Services LLC395 Atwood Ave, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 464-9751
Cardiovascular Institute of New England PC68 Cumberland St Ste 103, Woonsocket, RI 02895 Directions (401) 762-8252
Westerly Office25 Wells St, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- The Miriam Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been struggling with my health for almost two years. Dr. Peter-Faherty has been instrumental in not only helping me to recover, but pushing other physicians along in diagnosing what is wrong. She has made valuable recommendations for the physicians I should be seeing and who should be handling my health care. She has taken charge when others did nothing but shrug their shoulders. She has explained to me things my pulmonologist should have explained and instructed me on. She educates me about what is happening to me and why she is recommending a particular course of action. Dr. Faherty listens to me. She hears me. I cannot thank her enough for what she has and continues to do for me. I have taken every piece of advice and done everything she has advised (well, I haven't lost any weight yet...). I highly recommend Dr. Peter-Faherty. I count her as one of the best physicians I have ever had.
About Dr. Anila Peter-Faherty, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1861489775
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
