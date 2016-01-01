Dr. Mustafa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anila Mustafa, MD
Overview
Dr. Anila Mustafa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Mustafa works at
Locations
South Texas Skin Cancer Center - Nb66 Gruene Park Dr Ste 210, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 730-4375
University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9490Wednesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Heb Pharmacy #6478300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9490Saturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anila Mustafa, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1942418868
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
