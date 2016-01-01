See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in New Braunfels, TX
Dr. Anila Mustafa, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
1 (1)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anila Mustafa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Mustafa works at Advanced Aesthetics in New Braunfels, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Texas Skin Cancer Center - Nb
    66 Gruene Park Dr Ste 210, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 730-4375
  2. 2
    University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    7703 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9490
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Heb Pharmacy #647
    8300 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9490
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Hypothyroidism
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Anila Mustafa, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942418868
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
