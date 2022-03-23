Overview

Dr. Anila Bindal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bindal works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.