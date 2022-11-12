Overview

Dr. Anil Vedula, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Vedula works at Your Eye Specialists in Plantation, FL with other offices in Weston, FL and Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.