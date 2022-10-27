Overview

Dr. Anil Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic, P.C. in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.