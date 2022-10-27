Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anil Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Anil Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 705, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 355-0743
-
2
Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic-northside5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 355-0743Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday7:00am - 4:00pmSunday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Peachtree Orthopedics - East Cobb Office1163 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 200, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (404) 355-0743Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 11800 Amberpark Dr Bldg 1, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (404) 355-0743
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Been seein Dr. Thomas for several years now. My hips and knees are riddled with arthritis and injuries exacerbated the pain. Finally had hip replacement April 2022. Procedure was well explained in advances with no surprises arising. He is very direct and down to earth and yet very nice and personable. Heading for 1st knee replacement with Dr. Thomas in January 2023.
About Dr. Anil Thomas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1194986307
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.