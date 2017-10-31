See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Anil Thaker, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anil Thaker, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Thaker works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann Medical Group - Memorial City
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 242-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Abnormal Thyroid
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Arthritis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Dehydration
Dizziness
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hyperkalemia
Limb Pain
Muscle Weakness
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Geriatric Assessment
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Low Back Pain
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Tension Headache
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Breast Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Elbow Sprain
Essential Tremor
Gastritis
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Motion Sickness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Rash
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia
Syphilis Infections
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vitamin D Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Anil Thaker, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1982628962
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anil Thaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thaker works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Thaker’s profile.

    Dr. Thaker has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

