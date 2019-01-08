Overview

Dr. Anil Swami, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Swami works at Opthalmic Consultants Michigan in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.