Dr. Anil Swami, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anil Swami, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Swami works at Opthalmic Consultants Michigan in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ophthalmic Consultants of Michigan PC
    1950 E Wattles Rd Ste 102, Troy, MI 48085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 561-6247

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Degenerative Disorders of Globe

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 08, 2019
    Excellent communication skills
    Diora in Sterling Heights, MI — Jan 08, 2019
    About Dr. Anil Swami, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053401281
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anil Swami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swami works at Opthalmic Consultants Michigan in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Swami’s profile.

    Dr. Swami has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Swami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.