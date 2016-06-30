Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anil Sinha, MD
Overview
Dr. Anil Sinha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Dr. Sinha works at
Locations
Brazosport Regional Health System100 Medical Dr, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 297-4411
Gulf Coast Surgical Clinic201 Oak Dr S Ste 203B, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 285-2828
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was amazing with my mother in law. He is to the point and cares about his patients. I would definitely recommend him to anyone I know. His staff is friendly and on top of their game! 5stars from my family.
About Dr. Anil Sinha, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1154303949
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hospital Mc
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinha has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sinha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
