Dr. Anil Sharma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at ENCINO MEDICAL CENTER in Encino, CA with other offices in Sylmar, CA and Panorama City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis, Major Depressive Disorder and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.