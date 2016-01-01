Dr. Anil Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Sharma, MD
Overview
Dr. Anil Sharma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Encino Hospital Medical Center16237 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 995-5000
-
2
Olive View-ucla Medical Center14445 Olive View Dr, Sylmar, CA 91342 Directions (310) 880-0151MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Dr. Loren Chen MD Inc14860 Roscoe Blvd Ste 307, Panorama City, CA 91402 Directions (747) 998-0387
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Community Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anil Sharma, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / DR. S.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Psychosis, Major Depressive Disorder and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
