Dr. Anil Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anil Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.
Malvern Office325 Central Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6755
Hospital Affiliations
- Paoli Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Sharma is experienced, professional, caring and communicative. He has successfully performed a number of procedures on me. I feel confident that I am receiving the best of care and would recommend him to anyone seeking a gastroenterologist.
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1356393797
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
