Dr. Anil Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Anil Shah, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Locations
Anil Shah, MD FACS SC845 N Michigan Ave Ste 934E, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 944-0117
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing!!! Dr. Shah is the best ever! Both him and Dr. Sameea treated me with kindness and respect! Everyone is super friendly here! Would definitely recommend Dr. Shah! Office is beautiful, clean and modern.
About Dr. Anil Shah, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- University of Illinois Chicago
- University Of Illinois
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
