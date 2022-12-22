Dr. Anil Seetharam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seetharam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Seetharam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anil Seetharam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Seetharam works at
Arizona Digestive Health-Scottsdale9767 N 91st St Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-1990
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Thorough, knowledgeable, patient and completely competent. I’d recommend Dr. Seetharam to anyone.
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1023229408
- BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
