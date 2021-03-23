Dr. Ranawat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anil Ranawat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Ranawat, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 797-8700Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Ranawat for complete glute repair in Feb 2021. Excellent surgeon, spends time making sure directives are understood and I especially appreciate his conservative approach. Simply the BEST!!!
About Dr. Anil Ranawat, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lennox Hill Hosp
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Med Ctr
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Duke University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
