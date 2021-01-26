Dr. Anil Ram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Ram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Ram, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from University Of Virginia Health System and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Dr. Ram works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates6410 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 605-0934Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional staff. All were very nice as well as courteous. Dr Ram is very thorough, also kind and courteous. Answered all my questions, and actually took time to listen to my concerns.
About Dr. Anil Ram, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- METROHEALTH MEDICAL CENTER
- Cleveland Clinic Education Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Education Foundation
- University Of Virginia Health System
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.