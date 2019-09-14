Dr. Anil Purohit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purohit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Purohit, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Danville, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South and Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Community Physician Network Heart & Vascular Care100 Hospital Ln Ste 210, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Cardiac Ablation
About Dr. Anil Purohit, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital South
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
Dr. Purohit has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purohit has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purohit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Purohit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purohit.
