Dr. Anil Puri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists
- GA
- Augusta
- Dr. Anil Puri, MD
Dr. Anil Puri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Puri, MD is a Pulmonologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center, Navicent Health Baldwin and Putnam General Hospital.
Dr. Puri works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Care Management
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Embolism
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Urinary Hesitancy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Asthma in Adults
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Breathing Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bunion
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Lung Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lung Nodule
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Procedures
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Diseases
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Failure
- View other providers who treat Respiratory Management
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puri?
Very caring and understanding, listens to my concerns. Provides answers and checks up on me in between regular visits. Always reachable by phone. Excellent best doctor I've ever had. Sometimes the wait time is a bit long, but he takes the time necessary for his patients so, it might mean you have to wait a little longer than usual. But the wait is worth it.
About Dr. Anil Puri, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- Male
- 1629166335
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hosp Univ Fl
- Shands Hosop Univ Fl
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV|Medical College of Georgia
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Putnam General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Puri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Puri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puri works at
Dr. Puri has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puri speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.