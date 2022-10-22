Dr. Anil Piya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Piya, MD
Overview
Dr. Anil Piya, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital Colorado - University of Colorado School of Medicine
Locations
BronxCare Health System1650 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10457 Directions (718) 590-1800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Endocrinology & Developmental Behavior5102 Paulsen St Bldg 3, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 350-8180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Children's Endocrinology and Diabetes Center310 Eisenhower Dr Ste 16, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 357-6001Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthgram
- Humana
- Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MultiPlan
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We have had a great experience here. We transferred my daughter from the endocrinologist at Neumours where her care was horrible. Dr piya is great he has stayed on top of my daughter's condition. The only problem we have is getting through on the phone. You almost always have to leave a message or use the app.
About Dr. Anil Piya, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Bengali
- 1841446408
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Colorado - University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center Program
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piya has seen patients for Short Stature, Diabetes Type 1 and Precocious Puberty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Piya speaks Bengali.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Piya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.