Dr. Anil Pinto, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4 (81)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Anil Pinto, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Goa Medical College, Bombay University.

Dr. Pinto works at Repromed Fertility Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX, McKinney, TX, Rockwall, TX and Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Repromed Fertility Center
    3800 San Jacinto St, Dallas, TX 75202
    Grapevine
    823 Ira E Woods Ave Ste 123, Grapevine, TX 76051
    McKinney
    6850 Tpc Dr Ste 105, McKinney, TX 75070
    Rockwall
    935 W Ralph Hall Pkwy Ste 103, Rockwall, TX 75032
    Tyler
    7925 S Broadway Ave Ste 210, Tyler, TX 75703

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization

Infertility Evaluation
Fallopian Tube Disorders
In Vitro Fertilization
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Oct 31, 2019
    My experience with Dr. Pinto and his office staff was great. Dr. Pinto constantly told me to "call him no matter what" and he took that seriously. He was always there for me and my husband no matter when we needed him. He had a calming and encouraging presence which constantly made me feel like he would figure my infertility issues out - thankfully the steps we took under his care led us to having a successful pregnancy. I will always be thankful for his care and guidance.
    Lauren — Oct 31, 2019
    About Dr. Anil Pinto, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1104875673
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barnesjewish Hospital
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital Of Queens The
    Medical Education
    • Goa Medical College, Bombay University
    Undergraduate School
    • Goa Medical College, Bomabay University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anil Pinto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Pinto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pinto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

