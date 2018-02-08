Dr. Anil Pawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Pawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Pawa, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jackson, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatrics - Jackson27 S Cooks Bridge Rd Ste 2-21, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 987-5733
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care195 US Highway 9 Ste 112, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 431-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pawa is a great dr. He has seen my kids for 6 years now. He is very knowledgable, patient, and understanding. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Anil Pawa, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
- 1942379276
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- Suny
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pawa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pawa speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pawa.
