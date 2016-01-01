Overview

Dr. Anil Patel, MB BS is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MP Shah Med Coll, Jamnagar and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Fortbend Primary Care in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.