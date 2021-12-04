Dr. Anil Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Anil Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Locations
Anil Patel MD PC280 Warfield Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (931) 551-9605
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great first appointment with Dr. Patel and his staff. They were courteous, respectful, kind,and professional. I didn't have to sit in the lobby for an unreasonable amount of time before being seen. Dr. Patel is a straight forward Dr, which I really like. I have no complaints whatsoever.
About Dr. Anil Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.