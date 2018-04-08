Dr. Anil Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Patel, MD
Dr. Anil Patel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 4 Terry Dr Ste 210, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 968-6000
-
2
Bucks-mont Dermatology Associates PC103 Progress Dr Ste 100, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 968-6000
- Doylestown Hospital
Excellent physician. Knowledgeable, competent, takes time with patients, listens and answers question; just a great bedside manner. Have already recommended Dr. Patel to physician who referred me to him and to friends.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
