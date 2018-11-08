Overview

Dr. Anil Parikh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from Seth Gs Med Coll and Kem Hosp and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.



Dr. Parikh works at Anil Parikh MD Inc. in Fairlawn, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.