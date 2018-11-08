Dr. Anil Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anil Parikh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from Seth Gs Med Coll and Kem Hosp and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital.
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
Anil Parikh MD Inc70 N Miller Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 867-0066
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I think the doctor and staff do a good job. Ive been going here for years, now mostly for maintenance meds. He sees you quickly if you have an emergency (which Ive had a few times over the years). Not sure why theres so many negative reviews; I think he's great!
About Dr. Anil Parikh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1437218922
Education & Certifications
- KEM Hosp-U Bombay
- Seth Gs Med Coll and Kem Hosp
- Jai Hind College Bombay
- Forensic Psychiatry, Pain Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parikh speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
