Dr. Anil Paramesh, MD
Overview
Dr. Anil Paramesh, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Kasturba Med Coll-Mysore U and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.
Locations
Tulane Surgery Clinic - Northshore101 Judge Tanner Blvd Ste 404, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (504) 988-5344
Tulane Transplant Institute Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 6, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5344
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good Dr. Make you feel at ease. I’ll go to him anytime.
About Dr. Anil Paramesh, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- N Oakland Med Ctr
- Kasturba Med Coll-Mysore U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paramesh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paramesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paramesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Paramesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paramesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paramesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paramesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.