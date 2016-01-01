Dr. Anil Pahuja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pahuja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Pahuja, MD
Dr. Anil Pahuja, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Metabolic & Weigh Loss Surgery at Ocean Medical Center425 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 836-4339
Atlantic Shore Surgical Associates478 Brick Blvd, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 701-4848
Atlantic Shore Surgical Associates208 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 701-4848
- Community Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1568781573
- Westchester Med Ctr Ny Med Col
- Morristown Medical Center
- St Vincents Med Ctr NY Med Coll
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Boston University Med Ctr Boston University
- General Surgery
