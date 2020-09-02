Overview

Dr. Anil Odhav, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zambia, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Odhav works at Memorial Katy Cardiology in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.